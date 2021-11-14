Stifel Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 21,852 Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,852 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 267,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,074 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 186,129 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,158,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SB stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $91.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.79 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 40.43%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Safe Bulkers in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

Safe Bulkers, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm offers marine dry bulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly coal, grain, and iron ore. Its fleet include Panamax, Kamsarmax, Post-Panamax, and Capesize class vessels.

