Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) by 132.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 573,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,825 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $188,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

COGT stock opened at $10.50 on Friday. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $418.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $8.13.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Cogent Biosciences Profile

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.