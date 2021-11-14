Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $4.68 Million in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 177,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,683,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at $242,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FYBR. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 424,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

FYBR opened at $32.40 on Friday. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.24 and a fifty-two week high of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.08.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

