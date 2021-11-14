Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 217,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,977 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Luxfer were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 33.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 94.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Luxfer in the second quarter worth $276,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 23.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Luxfer by 8.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

NYSE LXFR opened at $22.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.24. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $635.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Luxfer had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $91.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

