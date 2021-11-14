Plus500’s (PLUS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Plus500 (LON:PLUS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) price objective on the stock.

LON PLUS opened at GBX 1,273.50 ($16.64) on Thursday. Plus500 has a 12 month low of GBX 1,234 ($16.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,598 ($20.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 5.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,386.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,415.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 2.99%. Plus500’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.61%.

In other Plus500 news, insider Daniel Joseph King purchased 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,307 ($17.08) per share, for a total transaction of £49,979.68 ($65,298.77).

About Plus500

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,800 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies (availability subject to regulation), shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

