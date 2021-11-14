Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $4.90, but opened at $5.39. Target Hospitality shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 2,640 shares.

The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TH shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Target Hospitality in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Target Hospitality has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.15.

In related news, Director Andrew P. Studdert acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 197,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,759.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky acquired 97,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.39 per share, for a total transaction of $329,314.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TH. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Target Hospitality by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,410,000. 19.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $504.06 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

