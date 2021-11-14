Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Kape Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

KAPE stock opened at GBX 421 ($5.50) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 402.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 346.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.11. Kape Technologies has a 52 week low of GBX 159.52 ($2.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 450 ($5.88).

In other Kape Technologies news, insider David Cotterell purchased 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 338 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £175,760 ($229,631.57).

About Kape Technologies

Kape Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Security and Digital Privacy. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

