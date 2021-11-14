OSB Group (LON:OSB) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of OSB Group (LON:OSB) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OSB. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a report on Monday, November 8th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 645 ($8.43) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on OSB Group from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 610 ($7.97) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OSB Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 634.17 ($8.29).

Shares of LON OSB opened at GBX 500.50 ($6.54) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 8.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 499.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 483.49. OSB Group has a 52-week low of GBX 361.60 ($4.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 523 ($6.83).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. OSB Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

In other news, insider Andy Golding sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 498 ($6.51), for a total value of £747,000 ($975,960.28).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

