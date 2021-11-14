Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 970 ($12.67) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

MTW stock opened at GBX 835 ($10.91) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 798.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 760.41. Mattioli Woods has a one year low of GBX 610 ($7.97) and a one year high of GBX 839 ($10.96). The stock has a market cap of £422.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a GBX 13.50 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Mattioli Woods’s previous dividend of $7.50. Mattioli Woods’s payout ratio is presently 4.04%.

Mattioli Woods Company Profile

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers financial planning services, such as wealth building, trust planning, inheritance tax and estate planning, exit planning, and executive financial counselling services; investment products and services to support client strategies, as well as strategic planning and advisory services; and self-invested personal and small self-administered pension schemes, and trustee services.

