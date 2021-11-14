Geode Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 387,044 AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 387,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,008,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other news, Director Adriana Cisneros acquired 3,400 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $29,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,002. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

ASTS opened at $12.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $25.37.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

