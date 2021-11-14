Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Stoneridge reported earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 264.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. Stoneridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Barrington Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

In other news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $273,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRI opened at $21.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $597.69 million, a PE ratio of 46.79 and a beta of 1.31. Stoneridge has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.75.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

