Vanguard Group Inc. Cuts Stake in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its position in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 514,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in FTS International were worth $14,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTSI. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in FTS International in the first quarter worth $25,125,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTS International by 24,689.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 481,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,619,000 after buying an additional 479,460 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FTS International during the second quarter worth $6,440,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTS International by 352.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 106,499 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of FTS International by 619,818.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 99,171 shares during the period. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTSI has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FTS International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

NYSE FTSI opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average of $24.74. FTS International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $30.09.

FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $90.90 million for the quarter. FTS International had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 28.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that FTS International, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTS International Profile

FTS International, Inc engages in the provision of oil and natural gas well completion services. Its services include pressure pumping, wire line and perforating, reservoir optimization, and equipment manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

