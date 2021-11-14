Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 1,511,887 Shares of Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,485,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,511,887 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.14% of Mustang Bio worth $14,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,937,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,395,000 after buying an additional 952,884 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,134,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after buying an additional 1,275,507 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 630,210 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 891,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,959,000 after buying an additional 109,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Mustang Bio by 453.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 800,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 655,700 shares in the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mustang Bio alerts:

In other Mustang Bio news, CEO Manuel Md Litchman purchased 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.24 per share, for a total transaction of $145,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MBIO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Mustang Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of Mustang Bio stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.90. Mustang Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $5.22.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Analysts expect that Mustang Bio, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Mustang Bio Profile

Mustang Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of a broad range of proprietary chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell (CAR T) immunotherapies and gene therapies. It develops CAR T and CRISPR/Cas9-enhanced CAR T therapies across multiple cancers, as well as lentiviral gene therapy for XSCID.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Mustang Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mustang Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.