Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 41.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 633,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,483 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in International Game Technology were worth $15,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Game Technology by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IGT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

International Game Technology stock opened at $30.36 on Friday. International Game Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $32.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. International Game Technology had a net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%.

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

