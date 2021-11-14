Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Arkema (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arkema SA is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of vinyl products, industrial chemicals, and performance products. Vinyl products include chlorine or caustic soda, pipes and profiles, PVC, and vinyl compounds. Industrial chemicals include emulsion systems, fluorochemicals, hydrogen peroxide, PMMA and methacrylics, specialty acrylic polymers and thiochemicals. Performance products include functional additives, specialty chemicals and technical polymers. The Company’s products can be used for various purposes including air conditioning or refrigeration; chemical processing, coating, construction; packaging; automotive & transportation. Its products, also find their application in adhesives and sealants, agriculture & agrochemicals, consumer goods, electronics, foams, solvents and aerosols market, health, hygiene & beauty, oil & gas, energy, pharmaceuticals, pulp & paper, rubber market, sports & leisure, etc. Arkema SA is headquartered in France. “

ARKAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on Arkema in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arkema in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arkema in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.36.

Shares of ARKAY stock opened at $141.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $134.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.17. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.44. Arkema has a fifty-two week low of $105.01 and a fifty-two week high of $141.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Arkema SA engages in manufacturing and supply of chemical products. It operates through followings segments: High Performance Materials, Industrials Specialties, and Coating Solutions. The High Performance Materials segment includes the Technical Polymers, Filtration and Adsorption and Organic Peroxides business units and provides solutions with high value added, used in varied sectors such as transportation, oil extraction, renewable energies, consumer goods, electronics, construction, coatings, and water treatment.

