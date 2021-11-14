Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Curis, Inc. is a therapeutic drug development company focusing on cancer, neurological and dermatological disease indications, with technologies that utilize regulatory pathways that control repair and regeneration. Curis’ product development involves the use of small molecules or proteins to modulate these pathways. The company has successfully used this technology and product development approach to produce several promising drug product candidates in the fields of cancer, neurological disorders, hair growth, kidney and other diseases, as well as cardiovascular disease. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRIS. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Curis in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS opened at $5.86 on Friday. Curis has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $536.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 2.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.80.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative return on equity of 33.62% and a negative net margin of 373.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curis in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Curis in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Curis in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Curis by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Curis by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

