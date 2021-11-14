Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Director Harold Hamm Purchases 108,500 Shares

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Director Harold Hamm purchased 108,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,174,365.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CLR stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.90 and a 200-day moving average of $38.90. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,761 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,009 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLR. Scotiabank cut Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.