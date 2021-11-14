Insider Selling: NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) CEO Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) CEO Dickerson Wright sold 40,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.32, for a total value of $4,452,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Dickerson Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of NV5 Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $1,941,400.00.

NVEE opened at $111.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.38 and its 200-day moving average is $96.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NV5 Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.37 and a twelve month high of $115.94.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVEE. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the first quarter worth approximately $1,294,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NV5 Global during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 1.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 65.6% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in NV5 Global by 27.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

