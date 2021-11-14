David S. Taylor Sells 50,000 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PG opened at $146.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $354.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $143.03 and a 200 day moving average of $139.82. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $147.31.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth $47,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Truist upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

