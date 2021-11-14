Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Dev Ittycheria Sells 60,000 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Dev Ittycheria sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total value of $11,511,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $193.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.50. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.73 and a twelve month high of $197.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $60.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,378.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 3.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 13.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 47.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 60.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 184,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,362,000 after purchasing an additional 69,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Datadog by 106.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Datadog from $176.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist increased their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.10.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

