Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Trading Down 6%

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) dropped 6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.52. Approximately 6,659 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 437,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $12.68. The company has a market cap of $816.67 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 76.05% and a negative return on equity of 140.97%. Equities analysts predict that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cartica Management LLC grew its holdings in Despegar.com by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 2,591,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,239,000 after buying an additional 1,100,358 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,046,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 353.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 816,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,782,000 after purchasing an additional 636,310 shares during the period. Ancient Art L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 3,831,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,612,000 after purchasing an additional 551,960 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,287,000. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

