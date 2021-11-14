Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) Shares Gap Down to $27.59

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.59, but opened at $25.15. Zealand Pharma A/S shares last traded at $25.15, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zealand Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.43.

Zealand Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($4.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.31) by $1.70. Zealand Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 371.32% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.90) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Zealand Pharma A/S will post -4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Zealand Pharma A/S by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Zealand Pharma A/S by 3,910.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zealand Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 3.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zealand Pharma A/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZEAL)

Zealand Pharma A/S is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, design and development of peptide based medicines. Its products include Soliqua and Lyxumia. The company was founded by Lars Hellerung Christiansen and Bjarne Due Larsen on October 19, 1998 and is headquartered in Soborg, Denmark.

