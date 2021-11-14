CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Sets New 12-Month High at $87.07

Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $87.07 and last traded at $85.41, with a volume of 61406 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.70.

CONE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.23.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.42, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.58.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.09 million. CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.71%. CyrusOne’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 507.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 13.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CyrusOne by 62.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,792 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in CyrusOne by 33,122.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,126,000 after purchasing an additional 877,419 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in CyrusOne in the second quarter worth $50,958,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in CyrusOne by 371.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,698,000 after purchasing an additional 580,497 shares during the period.

CyrusOne Company Profile (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.