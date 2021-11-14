Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,186,107 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,704,449 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 4.58% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals worth $15,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 22.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ampio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

AMPE stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The company has a market cap of $270.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.59.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Sell-side analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.