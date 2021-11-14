JPMorgan Chase & Co. Makes New $241,000 Investment in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,185,000 after acquiring an additional 234,265 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,613,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,439,000 after acquiring an additional 186,453 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 444.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 74,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 60,539 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,904,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 559,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,589,000 after acquiring an additional 16,570 shares during the period.

Shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $72.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.04.

