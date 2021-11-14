Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 150,671 Shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,267,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,671 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.42% of Old Second Bancorp worth $15,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OSBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 19.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $13.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83. The company has a market cap of $395.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.30. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $14.45.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 26.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

OSBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, Director Hugh H. Mclean bought 6,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $80,721.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,912.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis L. Klaeser bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 50,497 shares of company stock worth $603,718. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Old Second Bancorp

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional retail and commercial banking services through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its services includes personal banking, loans, business banking, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Aurora, IL.

