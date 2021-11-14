First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Sets New 52-Week High at $93.97

First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $93.97 and last traded at $93.88, with a volume of 81182 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.41.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.28.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 109.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 7,577.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

