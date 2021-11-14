Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) PT Raised to $80.00

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $62.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DOCS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Doximity from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on Doximity in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an outperform rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Doximity from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Doximity has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.89.

Get Doximity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $73.48 on Wednesday. Doximity has a 1 year low of $41.17 and a 1 year high of $107.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.95.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Analysts forecast that Doximity will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at $788,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth $1,092,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Doximity during the 3rd quarter worth $102,098,000. Institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Doximity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Doximity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.