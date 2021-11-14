DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Receives Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their buy rating on shares of DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DCC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of DCC in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DCC presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of DCCPF opened at $83.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.06. DCC has a 52 week low of $83.10 and a 52 week high of $87.61.

DCC Plc provides international sales, marketing, and business support services. It operates through the following segments: DCC LPG, DCC Retail & Oil, DCC Healthcare, and DCC Technology. The DCC LPG segment operates a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales and marketing business with operations in Europe, Asia, and the US with a developing business in the retailing of natural gas and electricity.

