Benchmark Increases CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target to $63.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $59.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CARG. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CarGurus from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarGurus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CarGurus from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.80.

Shares of CARG stock opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.81. CarGurus has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $39.76.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $58,883.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $28,779.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 662,760 shares of company stock valued at $22,102,207 over the last ninety days. 21.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in CarGurus in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in CarGurus by 38.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CarGurus in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in CarGurus by 142.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

