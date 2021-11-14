Colliers Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for RingCentral (NYSE:RNG)

Colliers Securities restated their buy rating on shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $349.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on RNG. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $401.90.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $276.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.27 and a beta of 0.70. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $207.53 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total transaction of $6,481,334.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,679,257.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 468 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $140,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,326 shares of company stock worth $24,014,514 over the last ninety days. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in RingCentral by 132.4% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 9,659 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,274,000. Formula Growth Ltd. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 94.5% during the 3rd quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 81,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,723,000 after buying an additional 39,595 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

