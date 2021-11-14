JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Position in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Agrify were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $512,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agrify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Agrify in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Agrify alerts:

In other Agrify news, CEO Raymond Nobu Chang sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $52,768.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFY opened at $21.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 6.73. Agrify Co. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $35.94.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agrify Co. will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Agrify from $20.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Agrify in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Agrify from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Agrify from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

Further Reading: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.