Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,926 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.17% of Siebert Financial worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Siebert Financial by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 34.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siebert Financial during the first quarter worth about $170,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Siebert Financial during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Siebert Financial by 147.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Siebert Financial stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. Siebert Financial Corp. has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $102.91 million, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of -0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.89.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $16.79 million during the quarter.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which provides brokerage and financial advisory services. It conducts the following lines of business through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Retail Brokerage Business, Investment Advisory Services, Insurance Services, Robo-Advisory Technology Development, and Prime Brokerage Services.

