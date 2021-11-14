JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in shares of Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 65.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,557 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Alico were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in Alico by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 200,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,979,000 after acquiring an additional 36,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alico by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alico by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Alico by 193.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 42,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after buying an additional 28,223 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alico by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $181,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 66,532 shares of company stock worth $2,359,246 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALCO opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.19. Alico, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.54 and a fifty-two week high of $38.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.25 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.33%.

Alico Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

