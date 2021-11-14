JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $240,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF (NYSEARCA:EPOL) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Poland ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Poland ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000.

Shares of EPOL stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. iShares MSCI Poland ETF has a 52-week low of $16.76 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.18.

