JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) by 27.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,206 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.18% of Orgenesis worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Orgenesis by 12.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Orgenesis by 72.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Orgenesis during the first quarter worth $72,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Orgenesis by 124.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Orgenesis during the first quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.45% of the company’s stock.

ORGS opened at $4.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $102.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.50 and a beta of 0.90. Orgenesis Inc. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $8.30.

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Orgenesis had a negative return on equity of 76.79% and a negative net margin of 112.03%.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing and provision of technologies and services in the cell and gene therapy industry. It operates through the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) and Point-Of-Care Cell Therapy (POC) segments.

