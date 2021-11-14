InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 29,535 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of InfuSystem worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INFU. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in InfuSystem by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in InfuSystem in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in InfuSystem during the second quarter worth $258,000. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded InfuSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of INFU stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $328.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.98.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $24.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 15.22%. On average, analysts predict that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InfuSystem Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

