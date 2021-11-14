JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 80.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 88,406 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Water were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWCO. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 19.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 13.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Consolidated Water during the second quarter valued at about $221,000. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CWCO opened at $11.31 on Friday. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a 52 week low of $10.66 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.95.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.75 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

