Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.45) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.41). Gamida Cell reported earnings per share of ($0.30) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Gamida Cell will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.51). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gamida Cell.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GMDA. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Gamida Cell in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Gamida Cell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.04.

Gamida Cell stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $216.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average is $5.28. Gamida Cell has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 14,721 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,131,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after buying an additional 82,896 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 7,926 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 689,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after buying an additional 18,805 shares during the period. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 110,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 24,196 shares during the period. 41.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

