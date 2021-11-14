Comparing First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) & TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL)

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) and TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

First Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TFS Financial has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Guaranty Bancshares and TFS Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Guaranty Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 TFS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Guaranty Bancshares presently has a consensus price target of $21.25, indicating a potential downside of 3.63%. Given First Guaranty Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than TFS Financial.

Dividends

First Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. TFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. First Guaranty Bancshares pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TFS Financial pays out 389.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. First Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and TFS Financial has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years. TFS Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.9% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of TFS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.7% of First Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of TFS Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and TFS Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Guaranty Bancshares $124.46 million 1.73 $20.32 million $2.53 8.72 TFS Financial $444.65 million 12.60 $81.01 million $0.29 68.83

TFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than First Guaranty Bancshares. First Guaranty Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TFS Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Guaranty Bancshares and TFS Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Guaranty Bancshares 19.68% 14.05% 0.96% TFS Financial 18.22% 4.79% 0.56%

Summary

First Guaranty Bancshares beats TFS Financial on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

