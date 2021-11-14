OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ONEW shares. Truist cut their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ ONEW opened at $49.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $744.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 3.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.26. OneWater Marine has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $56.78.

In other news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.82, for a total transaction of $62,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,377 shares of company stock worth $855,665. Corporate insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONEW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 24.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after buying an additional 14,457 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in OneWater Marine by 8.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 105,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 8,019 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in OneWater Marine by 225.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in OneWater Marine during the first quarter worth about $108,000. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Company Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

