WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

WSFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 24th.

In related news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $92,992.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,991,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,724,000 after purchasing an additional 32,002 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,060,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,766,000 after purchasing an additional 67,579 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,596,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,571,000 after purchasing an additional 20,969 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in WSFS Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,617,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,336,000 after purchasing an additional 29,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $54.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.00. WSFS Financial has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $56.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.31. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 41.60%. The firm had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.11%.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

