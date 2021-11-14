Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) to Hold

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SYNA. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $250.82 on Friday. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $75.53 and a 52-week high of $264.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $192.05 and a 200 day moving average of $163.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of 78.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 9,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.83, for a total transaction of $2,416,508.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.38, for a total transaction of $726,102.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,641 shares of company stock valued at $10,213,215. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

