International Paper (NYSE:IP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

International Paper (NYSE:IP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

IP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

NYSE IP opened at $49.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.39. International Paper has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in International Paper by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 849,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,922,000 after acquiring an additional 116,395 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Paper by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 5.4% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 585,954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,925,000 after buying an additional 29,849 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 48,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 6,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of International Paper by 10.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 423,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,937,000 after buying an additional 39,046 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

