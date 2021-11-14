Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) PT Raised to C$280.00

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from C$250.00 to C$280.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BYD. Desjardins downgraded Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$281.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cormark increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Atb Cap Markets raised Boyd Group Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$275.00 to C$280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boyd Group Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$256.85.

Shares of TSE BYD opened at C$212.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 99.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$201.92 and a 1-year high of C$267.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$243.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$233.27.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$546.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$531.58 million. Analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 4.9099999 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

