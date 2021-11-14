Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) PT Lowered to C$23.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on INE. CSFB set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Friday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$26.75 target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$24.98.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$19.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$3.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$20.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.82. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of C$18.37 and a twelve month high of C$32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.83.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.