Desjardins Boosts Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$195.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$190.00 to C$195.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IFC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a C$215.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$196.09.

Shares of IFC stock opened at C$168.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$168.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$168.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36. The firm has a market cap of C$29.71 billion and a PE ratio of 14.13. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of C$138.93 and a 12 month high of C$178.28.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

