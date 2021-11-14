CSFB Increases Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$218.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at CSFB from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IFC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$215.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$193.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$196.09.

Shares of TSE IFC opened at C$168.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$29.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$168.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$168.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.49. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$138.93 and a 52-week high of C$178.28.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

