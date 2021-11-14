CSFB Increases Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$218.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at CSFB from C$215.00 to C$218.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.22% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IFC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$215.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$193.00 price target on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$197.00 to C$195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$196.09.

Shares of TSE IFC opened at C$168.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$29.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$168.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$168.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.49. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$138.93 and a 52-week high of C$178.28.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

