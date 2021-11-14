Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Trading 7.4% Higher

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)’s stock price traded up 7.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.85 and last traded at $25.85. 2,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 266,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.06.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Olink Holding AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.39, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 30.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Olink Holding AB will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,722,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,395,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olink Holding AB (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:OLK)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions focused on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, oncology, neurology, or inflammation; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line consists of custom developed solutions for customers that have identified a small number of proteins of interest to focus on.

