CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) PT Set at C$81.00 by Raymond James

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) has been assigned a C$81.00 price objective by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 18.32% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on CCL.B. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$83.00 to C$82.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$82.00 target price on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Friday, October 1st. Cormark cut their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Pi Financial raised their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$80.50.

CCL.B stock opened at C$68.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.70. CCL Industries has a 52 week low of C$57.12 and a 52 week high of C$75.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$68.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$69.33. The firm has a market cap of C$12.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.57.

In other news, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.00, for a total value of C$2,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,073,672. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,399.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

